Man, 32, shot to death in car in Austin

A 32-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Kevin Milton was in the driver’s seat of a car about 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of North Waller when someone walked up to him and shot him in the chest, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He managed to get himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead at 4:14 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the 800 block of North Parkside, less than a block from where the shooting happened.