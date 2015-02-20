Man fatally shot in Englewood

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 5600 block of South Green and found Malcolm Tompkins unresponsive, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Tompkins, of the 5600 block of South Peoria, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital at 6:41 p.m., authorities said.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting were available Saturday morning.