Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Little Italy identified

A man was shot to death Monday afternoon while he was sitting in his vehicle in the Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side, according to police.

About 1:50 p.m., 29-year-old Clarence Dabney was shot multiple times in the left side of his body in the 1300 block of West 13th Street, and was pronounced dead on the scene, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He lived in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

There were not witnesses at the scene to verify the circumstances of the shooting, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.