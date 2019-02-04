Man fatally struck by vehicle in Waukegan hit-and-run

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday in north suburban Waukegan.

Police were called about a person lying in the street about 11:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Grand Avenue, according to Waukegan Police Cmdr. Joe Florip.

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, Florip said. He had apparently been near the curb in the eastbound lane when he was hit.

The man was taken to a hospital with “severe injuries” and was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. Monday, Florip said. His death is being investigated as a vehicular homicide.

The Lake County coroner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy on Tuesday, police said. The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Roush with the Waukegan Police Department’s Major Traffic Crash Unit at (847) 599-2630.