Man fends off police several times before arrest in Orland Park

A man was charged with fighting police and resisting arrest after he repeatedly fended off cops in south suburban Orland Park.

Arturo Galvez, 30, of Chicago, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and a count of resisting arrest, Orland Park police said.

Galvez was arrested April 30 after he fled from a traffic stop with Chicago Police near 147th Street and John Humphrey Drive, Orland Park police said. Galvez, who had an active warrant for his arrest, fought with officers before he ran into a business outside the Orland Square mall.

Galvez struggled with officers again before running deeper into the building, police said. Orland Park police responded to the incident and assisted Chicago Police with an aerial drone.

Police spotted Galvez again near a Walgreens at the 14700 block of Lagrange Road, from where he fled again, police said. Police finally arrested him in a parking lot near the Orland Park Village Center.

Galvez was being held without bond at Cook County Jail. His next court date is Thursday.