Man found guilty of stealing $445K from Aurora business

A man was found guilty Wednesday of stealing nearly a half million dollars from a business in west suburban Aurora.

Darrell E. Willis, 36, of Newark, was found guilty of two felony counts of theft, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Over a three-month span in 2016, Willis stole $445,000 from the business.

He faces either probation or 4 to 15 years in prison, prosecutors said.

“Financial crimes are not victimless crimes,” Kane County state’s attorney Joe McMahon said in the statement. “This defendant’s criminal acts impeded the victims personally and professionally.”

Willis is free on bond awaiting a March 29 court appearance, prosecutors said.