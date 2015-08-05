Man found shot dead in car in Auburn Gresham

A man found shot to death inside a car Wednesday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side has been identified.

Officers responded to an unresponsive person in a car in the 7500 block of South Damen about 6 a.m. and found a 21-year-old man shot in the chest, police said.

Adarius Hayes, of the 8100 block of South Damen, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office.