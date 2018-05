Man found shot in Eglewood: police

A 43-year-old man was shot early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Police responded to a call of shots fired and found the man laying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and legs at 12:54 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Sagamon Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.