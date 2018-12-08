Man found shot to death at gas station in Gary

A man was found shot to death Friday night at a gas station in Gary, Indiana.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Harrison Street, according Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

The 32-year-old was found laying on the ground near the gas pumps with a gunshot wound to his stomach, Hamady said.

He was pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lake County and Gary Metro Homicide Unit (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line (866) crime-gp.