Man found shot to death in East Chicago

A man was found shot to death early Tuesday in East Chicago, Indiana.

Marquis J. Dawson, 28, was found dead in the 400 block of Vernon Avenue about 12:40 a.m., according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Dawson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the office said.

He lived in East Chicago, the office said.

No further information was immediately available. East Chicago police and the coroner’s office were investigating the death.