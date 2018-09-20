Man found shot to death outside Waukegan home

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. for reports of a man down in the front yard of a home in the first block of North Jackson Street, according to a statement from Waukegan police. They arrived to find a man in his 50s with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, who lived in the home, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity was not released pending notification of his family and the completion of an autopsy scheduled for Thursday by the Lake County coroner’s office.

The shooting remained under investigation Thursday, but detectives considered it an “isolated” incident, police said. No one was in custody as detectives continued to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Waukegan Police Department Criminal Investigations tip line at (847) 360-9001.