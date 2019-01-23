Man found stabbed to death in Prospect Heights apartment: police

A man was stabbed to death early Wednesday in northwest suburban Prospect Heights.

Police were called about a stabbing victim at 1:32 a.m. and arrived to find the 26-year-old lying on the floor of an apartment in the 700 block of Piper Lane, according to a statement from Prospect Heights police.

He was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. His identity was being withheld until family was notified.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Police referred to the stabbing as an “isolated incident” and said detectives were questioning witnesses to identify a suspect.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting Prospect Heights police with the investigation.