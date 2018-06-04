Man found with rifle after dispute over being cut in line at Niles restaurant

A man was found with a semiautomatic rifle early Sunday after police responded to a disturbance in the parking lot of a restaurant in north suburban Niles that started when he claimed a group of men cut him in line.

About 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the parking lot of the Taco Burrito House restaurant, 9001 N. Milwaukee Ave., for a call of a disturbance involving between eight and ten people, police said. The first arriving officer saw a large crowd in the parking lot and noticed 26-year-old Nenif M. Oshana hiding what appeared to be a “long black firearm” along his torso.

The officer took out his gun and ordered him to put his hands up, but Oshana instead walked and the put the gun inside the passenger side of his Audi and closed the door, police said. Oshana eventually complied with the officers commands and he was handcuffed and searched.

Officers then found a .40 caliber Glock magazine in his pocket and a Kelly-Tec Sub 2000 rifle in the front seat of the Audi, police said. They also discovered a box of .40 caliber ammunition inside the Audi’s trunk, which was left open.

Four men said the confrontation started when Oshana claimed they cut him in line and tried to fight them inside the restaurant, police said. Oshana was waiting outside the restaurant when the group left.

Oshana, of the Budlong Woods neighborhood, was arrested and charged with a single count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of aggravated assault, according to Niles police.

Three men who were with Oshana weren’t charged, police said.