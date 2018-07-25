Man gets 21 years for robbing Darien gas station at gunpoint

A man was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to a gas station robbery last summer in west suburban Darien.

Tyrone Hammond, 26, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a single count of armed robbery with a firearm before DuPage County Judge Robert Miller, according to a statement from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

At 9:09 p.m. on July 14, 2017, Hammond entered the Shell gas station at 8226 Cass Ave. in Darien and brought cookies up to the register as if he were purchasing them, prosecutors said. When the clerk opened the register drawer, Hammond pulled out a gun and shouted “everything, everything.”

The clerk handed over about $450 from the register and Hammond ran away on foot, the state’s attorney’s office said. Investigators eventually identified Hammond as the suspect and arrested him.

Hammond appeared in bond court on Aug. 1, 2017, and has remained held on his $500,000 bail since then, prosecutors said.

“Threatening a man at gunpoint who is trying to make an honest living will not be tolerated and anyone who engages in this type of brazen behavior will face significant consequences, as Mr. Hammond learned this afternoon,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in the statement.