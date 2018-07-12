Man gets 28 years for brutal beating in St. Charles home invasion

A northwest suburban man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in a brutal 2012 home invasion in which his co-defendant’s ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were badly beaten.

A jury convicted 32-year-old Jamie Zarate of Elgin of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of home invasion, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office.

His co-defendant, 30-year-old Modesto Rosales, agreed in December 2013 to a 17-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to one count of home invasion one count of aggravated battery, the state’s attorney’s office said.

According to police, about 3:20 a.m. June 23, 2012, Rosales and Zarate kicked in the front door of a home in the 400 block of Raymond Street in Elgin.

Rosales and Zarate then beat the victims, a man and a woman, with their fists, a clothes iron, a computer monitor and a wooden chair. The woman was Rosales’ former girlfriend and the man was her new boyfriend.

The victims suffered serious injuries, including broken teeth and deep cuts to the face, head, neck and arms. They also suffered permanent scarring all over their bodies. The attack was witnessed by a young boy, who was the son of the woman and Rosales.

Zarate and Rosales both must serve at least 85 percent of their sentences. Zarate was given credit for at least 793 days served in the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest.