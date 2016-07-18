Man gets 90 years for murder of pregnant 17-year-old girl

A gang member was sentenced Monday to 90 years in prison for the murder of a 17-year-old pregnant girl in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side nearly five years ago.

Timothy Jones, 23, was previously convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

On Aug. 16, 2011, Jones, a member of the Rockwell Boys gang, was in REC City territory when he saw the girl and her male friend walking in the 3000 block of West 64th Street, prosecutors said.

Jones approached the two and fired twice at the man, who was a rival gang member, prosecutors said. He was not hit and ran away, so Jones opened fire on the girl.

Charinez Jefferson, 17, was shot in the foot, ankle, thigh, buttock, chest and neck, prosecutors said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where doctors were able to deliver her baby after emergency surgery. Jefferson died immediately after the baby was born.

The infant remains on a ventilator and is fully incapacitated, prosecutors said. Doctors indicate the child’s condition is unlikely to improve.

On Monday, Judge Nicholas Ford sentenced Jones to 90 years in prison.