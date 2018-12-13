Man gets life sentence for double murder at Joliet auto body shop

A man charged with beating a man and woman to death at an auto body shop in west suburban Joliet will spend the rest of his life in prison, prosecutors said Thursday.

William Krasawski, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the murders of Michael Oram, 48, and Jamie Wills, 43, on March 8, 2016, according to the Will County state’s attorney’s office.

Krasawski, of downstate Bourbonnais, was convicted by a jury in June of two counts of first-degree murder after two hours of deliberations, prosecutors said.

“William Krasawski violently murdered two people in cold blood, and for this terrible crime he has been sentenced to spend the remainder of his life in prison,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in a statement.

The day of the killings, Krasawski spent the day smoking crack cocaine with Oram and Wills inside Fleet Specialty Painting and Auto at 809 E. Cass St., prosecutors said. At some point, he used a pipe wrench and a hammer to beat both victims to death.

The bodies were discovered the following day when Oram’s brother and father opened the shop, prosecutors said.