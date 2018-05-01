Man gets over 5 years for sexually abusing 16-year-old girl in Downers Grove

A man was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl last year in west suburban Downers Grove.

Anthony Nemeth, 28, of Summit, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Last October, Nemeth sexually abused the girl at a park in the western suburb, prosecutors said. Her parents called Downers Grove police after being alerted to the abuse, at which point officers notified the DuPage County Children’s Center.

A warrant was ultimately issued for Nemeth’s arrest on March 1, prosecutors said. He has remained in custody since appearing in bond court the following day.

“This afternoon, Mr. Nemeth learned that for sexually abusing a sixteen-year-old girl just to satisfy his sick sexual desires he will spend the next five and one-half years behind bars where he will be unable to prey upon innocent girls,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in a statement. “I would like to thank the parents of the victim for bringing this matter to our attention as soon as they became aware of the situation.

Nemeth will need to serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole, prosecutors said. He will be required to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.