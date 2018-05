Man grazed by bullet in Washington Park

A man was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 23-year-old man was driving when a group of males on a street corner began firing shots at his vehicle about 9:25 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Michigan, Chicago Police said.

A bullet grazed the man’s neck. He drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.