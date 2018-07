Man grazed in Englewood shooting

A man was grazed Friday evening in an Englewood neighborhood shooting.

The 27-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 7:25 p.m. when shots rang out in the 200 block of West Garfield, Chicago Police said.

He drove himself to Provident Hospital with a graze wound to the back, police said. Three bullet holes were found in the back of his vehicle.