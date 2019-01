Man hurt in Englewood shooting

A man was shot late Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was standing outside at 10:58 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Halsted when three males fired shots at him from across the street before running away, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the buttock and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.