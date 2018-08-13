Man hurt in Gary shooting

A man was shot while walking Sunday night in northwest Indiana.

The 51-year-old was told investigators he was walking shortly before 10 p.m. on 21st Avenue near Wright Street in Gary, Indiana, when he “heard a gunshot and immediately felt pain in his leg,” according to a statement from Gary police.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary with a gunshot wound to his lower leg, police said. Further details about the shooting were not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crime Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.