Man hurt in Gary shooting

A man was shot early Tuesday in Gary, Indiana.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim at Methodist Hospital Northlake, according to a statement from Gary police.

The 40-year-old man told investigators he’d been driving in the 1700 block of Van Buren Street in Gary when he heard shots and his leg felt “funny,” police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a single gunshot wound to his inner thigh.

Officers were investigating the shooting but were unable to locate a crime scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crime Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.