07/20/2015, 01:17am

Man hurt in North Lawndale drive-by

By Jordan Owen
@byjordanowen | email

A man was hurt in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West 16th Street about 8 p.m. when a black SUV drove past and someone inside opened fire, police said.

He was shot in the right shoulder and walked into Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was treated and released.

