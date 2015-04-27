Man hurt in Roseland shooting

A man was shot after another person forced their way into his vehicle in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The 24-year-old was sitting in a vehicle in the 600 block of East 103rd Street about 2:15 p.m. when an armed suspect got in and demanded money, police said.

The suspect then shot the man in the leg before getting into another vehicle, which drove off, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where his condition stabilized, police said.