Man impersonating ComEd worker steals wallet, money at Palos Park Dunkin’ Donuts

Police are looking for a man who impersonated a ComEd worker to steal an employee's purse, as well as $50 in quarters, Friday evening at a Dunkin' Donuts in southwest suburban Palos Park. | Palos Park police

A man who impersonated a ComEd worker stole a wallet and money Friday evening from a Dunkin’ Donuts in southwest suburban Palos Park.

About 7:30 p.m., the man walked into the Dunkin’ Donuts at 11901 S. 80th Ave. through the main entrance and told an employee there that he was with with ComEd and had to inspect panels in back, according to Palos Park police. The employee asked him for identification, which he did not provide, and still let him in the back.

The man then asked the employee to return to the front of the business and count surveillance cameras, police said. During that time, he took the employee’s wallet from her purse, as well as $50 in quarters.

The man later used the employee’s credit card at the Marathon gas station at 11056 Southwest Highway in Palos Hills, police said. Surveillance from Marathon was not available as of the afternoon after the incident.

Anyone with information on the theft was asked to call (708) 448-0639 or email bkotsianis@palospark.org.