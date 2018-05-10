Man impersonating cop tried to conduct traffic stop in yellow Camaro: police

A man has been charged with impersonating a police officer and trying to pull another driver over last month in west suburban Warrenville.

Authorities received a 911 call at 2:06 p.m. on April 21 with reports that a man driving a newer-model yellow Chevrolet Camaro had tried to pull the caller over near Illinois Route 56 and Winfield Road in Warrenville, according to a statement from Warrenville police.

The driver of the Camaro, later identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey M. Spiewak of Aurora, displayed a gold-colored badge and pointed with his hand to tall the caller to pull over, police said. The victim did not comply and the two vehicles eventually went in separate directions.

Spiewak was arrested Wednesday and charged with a felony count of false personation of a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, police said. His bail was set at $20,000 and he was taken to the DuPage County Jail.

He was released on bond at 1:50 a.m. on Thursday, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have been a victim of a similar incident was asked to call Warrenville Det. Sgt. Ken Dawson at (630) 393-2131.