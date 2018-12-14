Man in 50s wanted for Rolling Meadows armed bank robbery: FBI

The FBI was offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect of an armed bank robbery Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

At 4:11 p.m., the man robbed Village Bank and Trust at 1635 Algonquin Road, according to the FBI, using a handgun to threaten the tellers.

He was described as a 6-foot or 6-foot-1 white man in his 50s and between 180 and 200 pounds, police said.

The man wore a black knit hat, black leather coat, dark shoes and black gloves, police said. He also had rectangular glasses and carried a dark blue roller suitcase.