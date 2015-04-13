Man injured in West Pullman drive-by shooting

A man was injured in a West Pullman neighborhood drive-by shooting Saturday evening on the Far South Side.

About 7 p.m., the 20-year-old was walking in the 100 bock of East 117th Street when a black car pulled up and a person in the vehicle fired several shots in his direction, police said.

He was shot in the leg and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.