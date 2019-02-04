Man killed, another seriously hurt in stabbing at Waukegan house party

Two men were stabbed, one of them fatally, during a fight early Sunday at a home in north suburban Waukegan.

Police were called about the “large fight” about 3 a.m. at a duplex in the 2200 block of Western Avenue, according to a statement from Waukegan police. They arrived to find “multiple subjects that were running and yelling in the area.”

Investigators saw blood in the street and at the home and were notified a short time later that two men, ages 28 and 29, had walked into a hospital with “severe stab wounds,” police said. The younger man died a few minutes later.

His identity has not been released pending notification of his family, police said. The Lake County coroner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the men were stabbed during a fight that broke out at a party, police said.

Detectives have interviewed multiple witnesses but the case remains under investigation Monday.