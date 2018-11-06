Man killed in Crest Hill shooting

A man died Monday afternoon after he was shot in southwest suburban Crest Hill.

Aaron Tucker, 20, was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m. in the emergency room at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Tucker, who lived in Joliet, had suffered a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road in Crest Hill, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday and a final determination on his cause of death was pending autopsy, police and toxicological reports.

Crest Hill police did not immediately respond to requests for details about the shooting.