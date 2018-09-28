Man killed in Dolton shooting

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in south suburban Dolton.

Dennis Keith Arnold, 48, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck at 3:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 156th Street in Dolton, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Arnold, who lived in Hammond, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.

An autopsy Friday found he died of his wound and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Dolton police did not immediately respond to a request for further details on the shooting.