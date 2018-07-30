Man killed in East Chicago shooting

A man died early Sunday after he was shot in northwest Indiana.

Brian Thomas, 30, suffered a gunshot wound in the 4900 block of Kennedy Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Thomas, who lived in Hammond, Indiana, died at 12:09 a.m. at St. Catherine Hospital in Hammond, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

East Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for further details about the time and circumstances of the shooting.