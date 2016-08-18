Man killed in Fernwood shooting last week identified

A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side has been identified.

Officers responding about 11:50 p.m. to reports of a person down in the 10500 block of South Wentworth arrived to find 28-year-old Chavrone Finley lying face-down on the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Finley, who lived on the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

A police source said the man was a documented gang member.

Red police tape cordoned off the intersection of West 105th Place and South Wentworth. The man’s body could be seen on the front step of a small apartment building on the corner.

One neighbor, Barbara Banks, said she was asleep when she heard 4-5 shots. “I heard pow, pow, pow, pow, and then went to the floor and called the police.”

Chalone Finley, who said she was the man’s sister, stood next to her husband on the side of the apartment building, directly around the corner from the scene. Her daughter sat on a stoop crying.

Five to six other family members could be seen standing by her. “He’s gone,” one woman kept crying over the phone.

Finley said she found out about the shooting when her brother’s girlfriend came to her house and told her.

“She was hysterical…I didn’t know what to think,” she said. “I still don’t know what to think because I don’t want to believe it.”

She said her brother was a good person and that “he would do anything for you.”

“I’m really sick of the violence,” Finley said. “Everybody’s losing their loved ones each and every day for no reason.”

She walked around the corner, under the police tape and in view of her brother’s body. She put her hand over her mouth and began to cry before she turned around and walked away. “Lord have mercy,” a man who consoled her said repeatedly.