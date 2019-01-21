Man killed in fight after stabbing relatives in South Chicago Heights: police

A man died of injuries he suffered in a fight last week after he allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law and her teenage son in suburban South Chicago Heights.

Police were called about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a woman stabbed in the 200 block of West Sauk Trail, according to a statement from South Chicago Heights police. They arrived to find three people with stab wounds.

Investigators determined that 23-year-old Juan Julloa-Acune assaulted his sister-in-law, a mother of three, in a “domestic violence situation,” according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the same block.

The woman’s teenage son “vigorously fought to protect his mother and younger siblings,” police said in the statement. The teen, his mother and the attacker were all seriously injured in the incident and were taken to separate hospitals.

Julloa-Acune was airlifted to the trauma center at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he remained under police watch until he died at 7:57 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from an assault and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said there would be no charges against the boy, whom they praised for acting in self-defense.

“The young man is truly responsible for saving the life of his mother and protecting his siblings from physical harm,” police said in the statement.