Man killed in Gary shooting that left another man injured

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called about the shooting at 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Ridge Road in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police. They arrived to find a 27-year-old man from Merrillville, Indiana, outside a home a gunshot wound.

He told the officers there may be another victim inside the house, where they found 21-year-old Derricko Rogers, according to police and the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Rogers, who lived in Gary, had also been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.

The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Jeff Minchuk with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.