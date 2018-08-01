Man killed in Maywood shooting

A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in west suburban Maywood.

Kevon L. Sturkey, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 1st Avenue in Maywood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sturkey, who also lived in the west suburb, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died from his wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Maywood police did not provide further details about the shooting Wednesday afternoon.