Man found dead on Northwest Side

A man who police initially said was killed in a shooting early Sunday in the Northwest Side Hollywood Park neighborhood was not actually shot.

About 1:05 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person down in the 3300 block of West Hollywood Avenue, where they found Jeremy Matthew Djonlich on the sidewalk, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Djonlich, who lived in the same neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:13 a.m., authorities said.

Police initially reported that he was found with gunshot wounds, but later said he had not been shot and that his death was classified as a non-criminal death investigation.

A police source said he had apparently suffered a fall.

An autopsy Sunday did not rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.