Man killed in Riverdale shooting

A man was fatally shot Thursday in south suburban Riverdale.

Gary Williams, 62, was shot in the face in the 14100 block of South Tracy Avenue in Riverdale, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

Williams, who lived on the block where he was shot, died from a gunshot wound to the face and his death has been ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Calls made to the Riverdale Police Department were not immediately returned Saturday afternoon.