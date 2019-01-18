Man killed in South Chicago Heights assault

A 23-year-old man died Wednesday of injuries he suffered in an assault in suburban South Chicago Heights, according to officials.

Juan Julloa-Acune was assaulted about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Sauk Trail, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He died shortly before 8 p.m. that night of multiple injuries he suffered in the incident.

His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy Friday, officials said.

A spokesman for South Chicago Heights police was not immediately available Friday afternoon to provide additional information about the case.

The medical examiner’s office said Julloa-Acune lived in the block where the assault occurred.