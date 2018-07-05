Man killed in shootout with SWAT team in South Elgin identified

Police investigate a shooting about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018 in the 300 block of Woodridge Circle in South Elgin. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by police after opening fire on SWAT team officers early Wednesday after a standoff in northwest suburban South Elgin.

South Elgin Police Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams negotiated for nearly four hours with 52-year-old Frank Dripps, who fired at the officers from the balcony of an apartment complex, according to South Elgin Police Sgt. Mike Doty.

Officers responded about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Woodridge Circle, Doty said. When they arrived, Dripps – who lived in the same block – fired two rounds from a shotgun at officers.

Police evacuated the building and began several hours of negotiations before Dripps opened fire at the officers a second time about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The officers returned fire, fatally striking him.

Three members of the Kane County SWAT team were wounded in the shootout, police said. They worked for the Geneva Police Department, the Hanover Park Police Department and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. A fourth officer who was not wounded, but was involved in the shooting, was taken to a hospital for observation.

South Elgin Fire Protection District Chief Steve Wascher said three of the officers were taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Elgin while a fourth was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

All of the injured officers were in good condition, police said.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force Officer Involved Shooting Team is investigating the shooting.