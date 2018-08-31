Man killed in Waukegan shooting

A man was found shot to death early Friday after an argument in north suburban Waukegan.

Authorities were called with reports of shots fired about 12:30 a.m. near Washington Street and Maple Avenue in Waukegan, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

They arrived to find the Waukegan man, thought to be in his 20s, on a sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators think the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier argument between two groups of people, according to police. It was considered an “isolated incident.”

The Lake County coroner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy on the man on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s tip line at (847) 856-6444.