Man missing from Indiana may need medical help: state police

A 74-year-old man who may need medical help has been reported missing since early Sunday from northern Indiana.

Philip Joe Renner was last seen about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday and is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana, according to a missing person alert from Indiana State Police. Mishawaka is just east of South Bend, Indiana.

Renner was described as a 5-foot-11, 190-pound white man with drown hair and hazel eyes, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and socks.

He was driving a dark blue, four-door 2005 Toyota Corolla with an Indiana license plate of 179WG, police said. The car has a dent on the rear passenger side.

Renner “is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” state police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about him was asked to call Mishawaka police at (574) 258-1678.