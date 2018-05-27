Man missing from South Shore may need medical attention: police

A man reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood may need medical attention, according to police.

Auston Cunningham, 25, has been missing from 1514 E. 74th Pl. in South Shore since May 26, Chicago Police said. He is known to frequent the area of the 7200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue and the 11300 of South Indiana Avenue.

Cunningham was last seen wearing brown shorts, a gray-and-red-striped polo shirt and white shoes.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 140 pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with knowledge of his location was asked to call Chicago’s Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.