Man pepper-sprayed, hit in head at gas station in Aurora

A BP gas station located at 1392 North Butterfield Road in Aurora where a man was attacked on Jan. 3 | Google Earth

A Chicago man was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head Thursday afternoon at a gas station in west suburban Aurora.

The 52-year-old man was attacked just after 1 p.m. at a BP gas station at 1395 Butterfield Road, according to Aurora police. After being sprayed he was hit in the head with an object.

The attacker ran off and got into a black vehicle that took off south on Farnsworth Avenue, police said. The man was treated for injuries by paramedics on scene and declined further medical treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora police investigations department (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Crime Stoppers (630) 892-1000.