Man playing with gun accidentally shoots, kills woman in Back of the Yards

A woman was fatally shot by a man who accidentally discharged a handgun he was playing with Saturday night in the 800 block of 49th Place | Ashlee Rezin

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot by a man who accidentally discharged a handgun he was playing with Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was shot in the chest at 9:02 p.m. in the 800 block of 49th Place, according to Chicago Police. Witnesses told police the man was playing with the gun when it fell to the ground and discharged.

The man ran away after the shooting and was not in custody, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.