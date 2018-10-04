Man pleads guilty to Darien Walmart shooting

A west suburban man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man nearly three years ago inside a Walmart store in Darien.

Bradley Morris, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to a felony count of aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm for the 2015, shooting, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Judge Liam Brennan accepted the plea and handed down the 12-year sentence.

Authorities were called with reports of shots fired about 5:40 p.m. on Dec 3, 2015, at the Walmart store at 2189 75th St. in Darien, prosecutors said. Investigators learned Morris had been involved in an argument with the other man when he pulled out a gun and shot at the man four times.

The man was hit once in the back of his right shoulder and Morris ran away, prosecutors said. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening and he has since recovered.

Police eventually identified Morris as a suspect and arrested him Dec. 5 as he tried to board a Florida-bound bus in Chicago, according to prosecutors. He had remained in custody on a $3 million bail since his arrest.

“This morning, Mr. Morris learned that he will pay a heavy price for his decision to open fire at a crowded store during the busiest shopping season of the year,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, no innocent bystanders were injured or worse, killed, by Mr. Morris’ incredibly dangerous behavior.”

Morris will be required to serve at leas 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, prosecutors said.