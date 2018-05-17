Man pleads guilty to raping 3 women in on trail in Joliet

A man has pleaded guilty to raping three women in southwest suburban Joliet.

Miguel Luna, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the criminal sexual assault of three women along the Illinois and Michigan Canal Trail in 2015 and 2016, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.



Luna was identified in connection with the three rapes after an attack on May 18, 2016, when he targeted a woman who knew a friend of his. Luna attacked the woman in the area near Brandon Road, tied her up and sexually assaulted her, the office said.

Luna was identified by the mutual friend and DNA tests linked him to two other attacks.

On May 21, 2016, Luna, wearing a ski mask, sunglasses and surgical gloves, grabbed a woman from behind while she was running on Frontage Road near Interstate 55. He put her into a chokehold and tied her up with shoelaces under the I-55 viaduct, where he sexually assaulted her, the office said. She was left tied under the viaduct until she was able to free herself.



About eight months later, on Sept. 6, 2015, Luna attacked another woman in the same area.

Luna jumped off a bike he was riding and grabbed a woman from behind on Brandon Road and Larkin Avenue. He dragged the woman into the woods, tied her up, and sexually assaulted her repeatedly for an hour and a half before letting her go, the office said.



In two of the attacks, Luna told the victims he has a knife, but never showed it.

Luna faces between 32 and 80 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

