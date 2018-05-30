Man pulled over for drunken driving runs from cops in DeKalb

A man was charged Monday evening for driving drunk and running away from police in west suburban DeKalb.

Sixto Ortega Ortiz, 38, of DeKalb, ran away from police who tried to pull him over about 6:19 p.m. on Grove Street near 8th Street, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers chased Ortega Ortiz and conducted a DUI test when they found him, which he failed.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting an officer and having an expired registration the sheriff’s office said.

He was being held at the DeKalb County Jail pending bond, according to the sheriff’s office.