Man who robbed Elmhurst bank in custody

A 31-year-old man robbed the Bank of America at 205 N. Addison Ave. in west suburban Elmhurst Saturday morning and was later apprehended in West Garfield Park on the West Side. | Google Maps

A man is in custody after robbing a bank Saturday morning in west suburban Elmhurst.

At 10:41 a.m., the man, 31, entered the Bank of America at 205 N. Addison Ave. and announced a robbery, according to Elmhurst police. He implied he had a weapon but did not display one.

The man left with an undetermined amount of cash, police said. There were no injuries to customers or bank employees.

Elmhurst police officers reportedly later found the man at a BP gas station at 414 S. Kostner Ave. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. With the help of Chicago police, officers were able to take him into custody.

The man was turned over to agents with the FBI’s Chicago office, police said.

Charges for the man were pending, according to police and the FBI.